Sharp increase in teenage TikTok users posting pro-IRA videos

Pro-IRA videos are increasingly being posted on the popular sharing site TikTok, with younger users linking the organisation to the Black Lives Matter street protests and US riots.

The number of videos supporting the paramilitary organisation, and its violent tactics, appears to have sharply increased in recent months, according to the author of an article exploring the "weird world of pro-IRA TikTok".

Most of the posts on the video-sharing platform are by users in the US, according to Madeline Ducharme, a writer for the online news site, Slate.

"It is hard to see how serious they are making videos that are pro-IRA, pro their tactics, but it may be about the concept of revolution that is romanticised," Ducharme said, adding that some users link it to the BLM movement and policing.

"That is definitely what I was getting at," Ducharme said, "(There is) no clear way to know what caused the uptick, but some are pretty explicitly about Black Lives Matter and problems with policing."

She added that some are also "disappointed with Irish-American parents for not expressing a desire for revolution, being too conservative".

Most of the posters are white and many claim to be of Irish-American heritage.

Some include images of members of the IRA, holding their guns, and of murals and iconography seen in Northern Ireland. In other clips, young people brandish fake rifles and toss their backpacks under cars, Ducharme said, adding that another states that "if you do not support ACAB (all cops are b*******), you cannot call yourself an Irish-American".

TikTok is not the venue to deliver any "nuanced analysis", more that users want to create "something incendiary, funny or shocking", said Ducharme.

"It is a moment of political upheaval that none of them have experienced in their lifetime, and they reach back into history to contextualise that experience to some extent", she added. "They share tips on how to make your Grand Theft Auto avatar look like an IRA soldier. They chuckle darkly while showcasing their familial ties to the movement.

"They don balaclavas and poke fun at others assuming them to be American Republicans instead of paramilitary supporters of the cause to reunite the 32 counties of Ireland.

"The trend's popularity might also be an opportunity for white American teenagers to reclaim an ethnic tradition of radical resistance in the Black Lives Matter era."

The Chinese-owned firm has made headlines recently after it was accused of being a threat to US national security by the Trump administration.

Both TikTok and Chinese messaging app WeChat face bans in the US as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing.