Shauna McDevitt: Friends and colleagues pay tribute to ‘wonderful mammy’ who died in road crash

A woman who died in a road collision on the Toome bypass on Sunday was “the most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet”.

Yesterday, she was named as 47-year-old Shauna McDevitt, a mother and airport worker from Derry.

On Twitter, Declan Campbell wrote: “With the heaviest of hearts Cillian and I have to announce that last night was to be his wonderful mammy Shauna's last night with us, please keep us and our family in your thoughts and prayers over the next few days.”

Read more Woman who died in Toome bypass crash named as Shauna McDevitt (47)

The accident happened late on Sunday night and the Toome bypass was closed for some time yesterday evening but has since reopened.

Emergency services from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the crash shortly after 11pm.

A man, aged in his 50s, who was arrested as part of the investigation, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Shauna McDevitt.

Colleagues at the City of Derry Airport paid a poignant tribute to Ms McDevitt.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that we extend our deepest condolences to Declan, Cillian and the entire family of our dear friend and colleague, Shauna McDevitt,” they said.

“All our hearts are saddened by this sudden and tragic loss of life.”

They added: “Shauna was truly the most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet.

“At this time of unbearable grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you as a family.

“Shauna will be forever in our thoughts and her memory will live long through the many lives she touched.”

In an outpouring of grief on social media, more than 200 others remarked how it had been a pleasure to have known or worked with Ms McDevitt in personal tributes.

Roberta Cuddy wrote on Facebook: “So sorry to hear this tragic news. It was a pleasure to work with such a beautiful genuine girl. RIP Shauna.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

Laura Bickerstaff added: “Awful news of a life taken far too soon.

“Shauna was such a lovely lady and brightened up many an early morning on shift during my time in CoDA.

“Thinking of her partner, little boy, entire family circle and all her colleagues and friends in City of Derry Airport.”

Sarah Moore described her as “the loveliest person to have worked with, my heart goes out to everyone”, while Shauna Stewart said she was the “most amazing, loving girl ever”.

The PSNI has said enquiries are continuing and officers would ask anyone with information to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1864 10/04/22.