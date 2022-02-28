‘She is in Heaven with Jennifer’: tributes paid to Pat Cardy, mother of girl killed by serial killer Robert Black

A service of thanksgiving will be held this week to remember Pat Cardy, the mother of a young girl murdered by serial killer Robert Black.

Mrs Cardy, who wrote a book about her daughter Jennifer’s 1981 murder, passed away at Craigavon Area Hospital on Friday. She was 73.

A service of thanksgiving will be held in Hillsborough Elim Church, also known as the Hope Church, on the Moira Road in Hillsborough on Thursday,

She will be buried at Portmore Cemetery in Lower Ballinderry. Mrs Cardy is survived by husband Andy and children Mark, Phillip and Victoria.

“It’s a great comfort to think that she is in Heaven with Jennifer,” her husband told the Belfast Telegraph. “I always said that our daughter would be the first person that she would see there, that Jennifer would be the first person she would be looking for.”

Mrs Cardy was the mother of Jennifer who was just nine when she was abducted while making her way to a friend’s house in Ballinderry, Co Antrim, on August 12, 1981. Her body was found nearly a week later at a dam near Hillsborough, Co Down.

The family had to wait 30 years before Black faced a trial and was found guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering Jennifer in 2011. He was already serving life after being convicted in 1994 of the rape and murder of schoolgirls Susan Maxwell (11), Caroline Hogg (5) and Sarah Harper (10) in the Borders, Edinburgh and Leeds. Black died, aged 68, in Maghaberry jail in 2016.

In an interview last year, Mrs Cardy said: “This man, who was incredibly evil, we had to forgive him. We didn’t condone him but we had to forgive him.”

Mrs Cardy battled ill health in her last years. She was a wheelchair user after losing a leg to diabetes while also suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. She previously suffered a stroke.

For the past few months she had been largely bed-bound, but Mr Cardy said his wife never lost a characteristic determination to make the best of life.

“Since last November Pat had lost her total mobility and she was wrestling with quite a lot of pain. She spent around 23 hours a day in bed. And yet she was never negative, she was still as bright as a button,” said Andrew.

“When her carers came in, they always had a laugh and a chat together. She would apologise to them for giving them bother and I’d hear them saying that it was a pleasure to care for her. That was the way of Pat, thinking of others, and her carers have been calling with me today to say how very sad they are. They were very good to her.”