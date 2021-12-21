‘She just decided ‘I’m not ready to go yet’’... family hails Lurgan great-grandmother (103) who made remarkable recovery from Covid

Rebecca defied the expectations of her doctors

A woman from Lurgan has left hospital and returned to her care home after making a miraculous recovery from Covid — at the age of 103.

Earlier this year, great-grandmother Rebecca Gilfillan spent a fortnight in hospital on a palliative care programme after battling severe health problems.

Her family was told by doctors that she would eventually experience heart failure and that it was time to say goodbye.

However, the mother-of-three came back from the brink despite not having had any solid food for almost two weeks.

It wasn’t the only health problems she would experience this year, going on to contract Covid around the time of her birthday on December 7. But Rebecca has again defied the expectations of doctors and has been described as a phenomenon by her family after overcoming the virus which has claimed the lives of thousands across the UK.

The beloved great-gran, who grew up in Moybrick in Co Down, broke her collarbone and hip in an accident in her Lurgan bungalow earlier this year, which sent her to hospital and eventually led to further health problems.

She was forced to leave the home she had shared with her husband Bill (William) Gilfillan, formerly a bank manager at Ulster Bank who died in 2007.

But while it may have seemed the end was approaching, Rebecca would go on to rally once more.

Rebecca with son Matt, daughter-in-law Vicky, Scott, and Alicia and Amelia

Her grandson Scott Gilfillan, who lives in London with his wife Xin and twin daughters Amelia and Alicia, described his grandmother as “quite a trooper”.

He said: “Earlier this year we all came over to say our goodbyes to her when we were in lockdown in March.

“Because of the restrictions, we didn’t think any visitors would be allowed but we were all allowed in because of my granny’s condition. But she just decided no, I’m not ready to go yet.

“Until then, she’d been living at home but after that, she moved into Aughnacloy House in Lurgan and has been there ever since.”

Rebecca went on to contract Covid around the time of her 103rd birthday on December 7 and again, her family thought it would prove too much for her to overcome. Her daughter Betty Miles (71) said she flew over from her home in London to say goodbye to her mother in hospital in Dungannon.

“My brother Matt even had the funeral ready and had rung the undertakers. The three of us were allowed in in our masks and outfits like three spacemen.

“She didn’t speak at all while she was there until one day when she said quietly, ‘I’m very glad to see you.’”

Despite having been on a drip, Rebecca one day “started asking for a cup of tea and some ice cream after fasting for a fortnight,” said Betty.

Her mother only has one eye after an accident in which she walked into a table when she was 94 but made her own food and was a massive support to her children Betty, Matt, who lives in Enniskillen, and Joan who lives in Yorkshire.

“If we came over here it was for a rescuer. Until she was 100 she did everything for us, including doing washing,” said Betty.

“She’s had the stuffing knocked out of her by this Covid and is very tired but she is making sense and loves the company of people coming to sit with her.”

Grandson Scott’s wife Xin and two daughters visiting Rebecca at the nursing home this summer

Last summer Rebecca welcomed a visit from Scott, Xin and their girls, who were able to see their great-granny through a window at the nursing home — a visit Scott described as a “sad contrast” to earlier years when Rebecca was able to hold her precious great-grandchildren in person.

The 103-year-old is still a bastion of her community in Lurgan and, in her years living alone, was visited by all her neighbours whose children she helped raise in her younger years.

In return, they continue to maintain her garden that was such a source of pride to her, making sure there are blooms in her flowerboxes and engaging a gardener to cut the grass outside the bungalow.

“Every single carer that came in she was knitting hats for their babies, which she’s still doing,” said Betty.

After their mother’s ordeal, Rebecca’s three children are delighted she is getting stronger and reached a position where she could leave hospital after being declared free of Covid, allowing her to go back to the nursing home where she is settled.

“She’s slowly gotten well enough to go into this nursing home and is beginning to get her strength back. Covid really takes it out of you.” said Betty.

She praised the work of staff who looked after her mother with such care. “The NHS are so vigilant and gave her so much attention. I just can’t speak highly enough of the hospital and the attention they give you, the way they discussed everything with my mother and allowed me to come and visit as often as I wanted,” said Betty.

“I was so glad to get her back to the home because most people who leave for the hospital at her age, they never come home.”