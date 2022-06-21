‘She lit up every room’: Funeral of reporter Aideen Kennedy takes place in Belfast

Pacemaker Press 21/06/22 Family and Friends of reporter Aideen Kennedy during her Funeral at Good Shepherd Church on Belfast’s Ormeau Road in Belfast on Tuesday. In her final post on social media , Aideen said: “Life has not gone well and I am as sick as I was as when I went in to hospital. [I’m] essentially going home to die but getting palliative care. The kids know. If you come across them, will you keep an eye out for them? They are the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful kiddies.” Pic Pacemaker

UTV Presenter Paul Clarke attends the funeral of Aideen Kennedy at Good Shepard Church in South Belfast on Tuesday, June, 21, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison/PressEye

Aideen Kennedy at home in East Belfast on April 10th 2018 (Photo by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph)

The coffin of Aideen Kennedy leaves Good Shepherd Church in Belfast following a Requiem Mass. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mourners at the funeral of Aideen Kennedy have been told how the reporter “lit up every room she went into”.

Father McCartney read the “very warm tribute” by Aideen’s friend, DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly, written for the Belfast Telegraph following their friendship of 22 years.

Mrs Little-Pengelly described Aideen as “beautiful, funny and kind”.

Aideen’s remains arrived in a wicker coffin to the Good Shepherd Church on Belfast’s Ormeau Road at 11.00am on Tuesday.

A large photo of the 43-year-old with her family was placed beside her coffin and a flower arrangement was placed by her daughter Eva on top of it during the requiem Mass.

On Friday, Aideen said on Twitter she had been treated in hospital but was now going home to receive palliative care.

However, she passed away in hospital on Saturday.

Details from an interview Aideen had with the Belfast Telegraph a few years ago were also read aloud at her funeral.

She had said that she wanted to be remembered as “someone who loved family and friends, and who cared about people around me, especially those who hadn’t had life easy”.

When asked if she had any regrets, Aideen had said: “To anyone that I have ever hurt, I would like to go back in time to say I’m sorry.”

A funeral notice for the late journalist read: “Devoted mother to Jacob and Eva, beloved daughter of Noel and Maura, loving sister of the late Rory, Dara and Fiona (Brady).

“Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired can be made to R.N.I.B. c/o O’Kanes Funeral Directors or online at www.okanesfunerals.co.uk.”

In her final post on social media, Aideen said: “Life has not gone well and I am as sick as I was as when I went in to hospital. [I’m] essentially going home to die but getting palliative care. The kids know. If you come across them, will you keep an eye out for them? They are the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful kiddies.”

The former UTV broadcaster was one of four siblings, all of whom are now deceased.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph back in 2019, Aideen also spoke of how she lost her younger brother Dara from a brain tumour in 2015, and her older sister Fiona to cancer soon after.

The Belfast native’s other brother Rory was killed in a road accident when he was one.

People across the political and media spectrum have paid tribute to Aideen since her death.

Journalist Claire Savage described her “as such a warm and kind woman” and UTV released a statement to say “it is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former colleague and friend”.