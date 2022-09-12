‘She said I do hope things will be better in Northern Ireland’ - Lord Brookeborough recalls recent conversation with the Queen

Lord Brookeborough has recalled the Queen's comments about Northern Ireland in a new interview (Picture by David Conachy)

Queen Elizabeth recently said she hoped “things in Northern Ireland would better soon” according to Alan Brooke, Lord and 3rd Viscount Brookeborough in a new interview.

Speaking to Sky News about the late monarch’s affection for Northern Ireland, Lord Brookeborough said he recalled the Queen making the statement to him as he left Windsor Castle after a staying at the residence for a weekend to attend The Royal Ascot racecourse earlier this year.

"As we turned to say goodbye to her, she said ‘I do hope things will be better in Northern Ireland’” he said.

Lord Brookeborough, who is also Lord Lieutenant of Fermanagh became the lord-in-waiting to late monarch in 1997 and has been described as a close friend to the Royal Family. He is one of only two people to hold to currently hold the role at a personal capacity in the royal household.

During the interview, he also said what he admired about the Queen most was her “smile.”

“It was that smile, you very rarely saw her talking to someone in crowd or by arranged meeting when she didn’t have this lovely smile and a twinkle in her eye” he told Sky News Ireland correspondent David Belvins.

He also said the Queen’s state visit to Ireland in 2011 after an invitation from Belfast-born former Irish president Mary McAleese was a “game changer.” The visit became the first time reigning British monarch had visited Ireland since 1911.

“It was something she always wanted to do” said Lord Brookeborough.

The Queen later visited Belfast the following year, as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012. It was during this visit she held a four-second handshake with former IRA commander and deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

The interview on Sky News, which was part of a package on the Queen’s impact in Northern Ireland also featured former Olympic gold medalist Lady Mary Peters, who said the Queen had “love for Northern Ireland” and also added she thought King Charles would reign “differently” but “will do it very well.”

Earlier this year, in an interview about his career in service to the Queen, Lord Brookeborough told the Irish Independent, “The Queen is boss - but I also see her as a friend” as he recalled being the late monarch’s personal lord-in-waiting for over 20 years. He also shared memories of becoming “tongue-tied” during a lunch at Buckingham Palace years after gaining his famous role.

As part of their tour around the United Kingdom, King Charles and Camilla, Queen consort alongside Prime Minister Liz Truss are due to visit Belfast on Tuesday.

The couple will visit Northern Ireland’s only royal residence, Hillsborough Castle as well as attend a service of thanksgiving to the Queen at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, before ending the visit with a walking tour around Writer’s Square in Belfast.