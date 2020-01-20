Shed and farm machinery damaged in Bushmills fire

Over 50 firefighters tackled a large blaze on a farm on Ballyclough Road, Bushmills. A number of sheds and machinery were destroyed. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The cause of a Bushmills fire which damaged a number of sheds and farm machinery is under investigation.

Farm animals were moved out of the sheds on the Ballyclogh Road during the fire, which got underway on Sunday night.

Around 50 fire service personnel attended the fire, which was put out at 1am on Monday morning.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and the Ballyclogh Road was closed during the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.