Sheep GPS tracking aims to protect Mourne Mountains fire recovery

A flock of sheep has been fitted with GPS trackers by the National Trust. Pic: National Trust.

Innovative GPS tracking collars have been placed on a herd of sheep roaming Northern Ireland’s tallest mountain as the Mournes recovers from April’s devastating fires.

The National Trust initiative is the first time GPS tracking has been used in such a way in Northern Ireland and will ‘ping’ an alert if sheep graze into land damaged by the fire.

The major gorse fire is believed to have been started deliberately and was declared a major incident by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

It took more than 100 firefighters over a number of days to get the blaze, which covered 3.5 square kilometres, under control.

Firefighters had to put out a large gorse fire on Slieve Donard in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down in April. Photo by Philip Magowan/Press Eye.

The National Trust’s sheep GPS programme will also work alongside drone imagery, habitat monitoring and control sites, while the devices will provide valuable data on any impact of grazing and allow the land to be managed for optimal recovery.

One of the worst hit areas was Slieve Donard - Northern Ireland’s highest mountain and a Special Area of Conservation.

Working with stakeholders at the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and the Mourne Heritage Trust, the National Trust has commissioned drone and land surveys to assess the fire damage and monitor the natural regeneration of the heathland.

The collars, which cost just over £3,000 and have been funded by the Trust’s Farming Innovation Fund, will track the sheep movements continually, sending a ‘ping’ every 15 minutes, and alerts to their farmer about their activity levels and even their temperature.

The sheep will wear the collars until they come back down to lower ground in the autumn.

Data from the trackers will be overlayed with location maps of the sheep to see whether they are spending long periods grazing the new growth as it emerges in the burnt areas.

Firefighters battling an extensive wildfire in the area. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Rural Surveyor for the National Trust, Rhona Irvine, explained that light conservation grazing by sheep helps to prevent dominance from individual, more invasive species, as well as reducing the number of woody shrubs.

“This makes the land more resilient to future fire risk by reducing the potential fuel load,” she continued.

“In that way we ensure rare, important and sensitive species are not drowned out and are able to get the light and conditions they need to thrive.”

The Trust has looked at solutions that would allow conservation grazing on the land to continue, whilst minimising the impact on the burned areas.

“Faced with the problem of how to control the livestock in a landscape which would be impossible to fence or compartmentalise, we came up with an innovative solution,” stated Ms Irvine.

“We are fitting ergonomic GPS tracking collars on a proportion of the flock which will be regularly recording the position of the animals.

“This information will be relayed back to an app which can be used to assess whether any action needs to be taken to heft the sheep on to different areas of the mountain.”

Conacre farmer John Maginn, added: “If we do decide that the sheep need to be moved on to a different area, we will resort to the old-fashioned method of using sheepdogs to heft the flock onto new pasture.”