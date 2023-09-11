Sheepbridge: Two arrested after damage caused to vehicle from items thrown from moving car

Police have arrested two men following a report of erratic driving on the A1 near Sheepbridge.

Shortly before 9.25pm on Sunday night, police received a report of a silver Vauxhall Crossland driving erratically and following a car in the area.

"A number of items were thrown from the Vauxhall causing damage to the second car, a red Volkswagen Golf,” said the PSNI’s Inspector Gibson.

"Officers attended and a short time later located two of the men, aged 37 and 38, believed to be passengers in the Vauxhall. They were arrested and remain in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the third suspect.

“Our investigation in to this incident is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1773 of 10/09/23.”