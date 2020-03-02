'Sheer luck' no one killed after missiles thrown at M2 lorries

Police have said it is "sheer luck" no one has been killed or injured after youths threw missiles at vehicles travelling on the M2.

Between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on Monday, police received reports a crowd of youths were throwing bricks or rocks at lorries.

Up to six lorries heading northbound along the M2 were hit with objects as they approached the Greencastle junction, damaging a number of windscreens.

Police said they have received reports of similar incidents in recent days.

PSNI sergeant O'Hare said: “I am appealing to those responsible for the attacks. This behaviour is plain dangerous – and has to stop. You have risked the safety and lives of those lorry drivers, and indeed any other motorists on the road. It’s only by sheer luck that no one has been killed or physically injured as a result of your actions.

“Parents and guardians need to do all they can to prevent young people from becoming involved or caught up in these activities. Know where your children are, who they are with and what they are doing. Please remind them of the consequence of such actions, and of the impact of getting a criminal record, which would affect all sorts of future opportunities.

“I’m also asking anyone with information, especially information that might identify those responsible, to get in touch.

One of the group of youths is described being in his late teens, around 5' 8" in height, of medium build and wearing a dark blue puffa jacket.

Anyone with any information regarding the indcidents has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1486 of 02/03/20.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.