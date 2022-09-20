‘She’ll live on in our hearts...’ NI guests at Queen’s funeral service pay tribute

The Queen “will live on in our hearts” long after her funeral, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The DUP leader was one of five leaders from the main political parties in Northern Ireland who attended yesterday’s service in Westminster Abbey.

Also present was former first minister Dame Arlene Foster, who called the funeral “a truly beautiful service, and very moving at times”.

“It was clear Her Majesty had chosen the hymns and, I would imagine, most of the service because of how traditional and beautiful the hymns were. It was very meaningful because of that,” she said.

“It was one of those moments when you realise the enormity of it when the coffin came into the Abbey.

“You could almost hear people taking it all in because it’s an enormous moment seeing it come in with the orb and the sceptre on top of it and you know it’s Her Majesty in it. It was incredibly moving when she went past.”

Dame Arlene said “the Queen lived her life through service”.

“She served the people and served her God. In doing that, she provided an inspiration to leaders all across the world. She was a wonderful example not just in the United Kingdom,” she said.

“I’ve always admired Her Majesty, the Queen. I am royalist, and a huge believer in the monarchy and because of that of course I was emotional.

“We are losing an inspirational sovereign, but I think her son will follow her example, her Christian example and I think that will be the greatest legacy of all where the monarchy will be — in a secure position with the continuity not only provided by her son but her grandson and great-grandson.”

Sir Jeffrey told the Belfast Telegraph “it was a great honour to be present at Her Majesty’s funeral,” and said the occasion was “very emotional for him”. He added: “I had never known any other monarch other than Queen Elizabeth II.

“She is someone I greatly admired, in particular for her affection for Northern Ireland and for all she did to promote better understanding and reconciliation.

“I felt the funeral service was a very fitting tribute to a wonderful woman and Her Majesty will live on in our hearts right across our nation and especially in Northern Ireland.”

The DUP leader also said it was “good to see” the other party leaders — Doug Beattie (UUP), Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Fein) Colum Eastwood (SDLP) and Naomi Long (Alliance) — in attendance.

“It was good to see our parties paying their respects to Her Majesty, the Queen and recognising her huge contribution to Northern Ireland during her time as our head of state,” he said.

Mr Beattie, who sat alongside Sir Jeffrey in the Abbey, also spoke about attending the “historical, monumental and remarkable service”.

“I was bursting with pride to be there myself, but also bursting with pride at my military colleagues at the way they helped conduct the funeral,” he said.

Mr Beattie, a highly decorated former member of the Army himself, said he knows the Armed Forces “do these things well”.

“I saw what I expected to see, but nevertheless it doesn’t stop you thinking that you’re incredibly proud to be associated with these young men and women who were there throughout the funeral,” he said.

“I also made sure to pass this message to any emergency service worker I saw there today, which is that none of this could have went ahead without the actions of so many other people, including the police and emergency services and volunteers.

“They were all exceptional. The UK done this very well, and we should be proud of how we handled what is an incredibly sad moment in our history.”

The UUP leader added: “Everyone views things through a personal lens, but I can tell you I felt very emotional when I was sitting there. I felt like I was living through a moment in time we’ll never see again.”

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, the Duke of Sussex, the Queen Consort, the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, the Duke of York look on as the State Gun Carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Wellington Arch Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Prince George, the Queen Consort and The Princess of Wales leaves in a car following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Camilla, Queen Consort, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Prince William, Prince of Wales follow behind The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it leaves Westminster Abbey (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

(left to right) The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Countess of Wessex leaving the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill was also seen seated alongside Mr Beattie and Sir Jeffrey.

The first minister designate tweeted just ahead of the funeral to say she would “respectfully join leaders from Britain, Ireland & the international community at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest”. “It is a sad day for her family who mourn her loss, and all those of a British identity from across our community who grieve also,” she added.

Also in attendance at Westminster Abbey was the Rt Rev John Kirkpatrick, the Presbyterian Moderator.

He said that as the service began, he noted the straightforward manner of it, reflecting the late monarch’s deep Christian faith. “It some aspects, it was overwhelming,” he said.

“As the service order unfolded, I could detect it was a very straightforward common prayer-book service in some regards. It became clear it was organised like any other Christian’s in the Church of England.

“Therefore, there was a sense (the Queen) was identifying with all the members of the church and that was something that came through so clearly to me.”

The Presbyterian Moderator added he “detected a message of victory, hope and it’s a time of death” in the service.

“When you put all that together, the Queen was making a statement that when you have faith in Jesus, death is nothing to be afraid of. It was very uplifting, personally, it was an inspiration,” he said.

The Queen’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey was “done to perfection”, one attendee of the “moving” occasion said.

Rev Mervyn Gibson after attending the service

Rev Mervyn Gibson, minister at Westbourne Presbyterian Community Church in Belfast and a senior Orangeman, said: “I found it a very moving ceremony. To be there when the Queen’s coffin was passing with her family behind, it was so sad to see.

“I felt an affinity with not only those in the abbey, but the hundreds and thousands outside.”

Mr Gibson said he found the ceremony’s first hymn and the piper playing at its end to be particularly “poignant”.

He added: “I do funerals. They are my stock-in-trade.

“I found being in the congregation on this occasion very meaningful.

“It was still a very personal service for Her Majesty.”

Mr Gibson was invited to the service after being made MBE in June in the Queen’s final Birthday Honours.

Around 200 people from this year’s Birthday Honours list were invited to attend.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley was not at the funeral service, but still flew to London to witness proceedings.

He said it was a “truly memorable day”.

“Queen Elizabeth was someone I looked up to all my life as head of state, and to be present in London, I felt was the only way I personally could fittingly pay her tribute and mark her historic reign,” he said.

“It was very emotional for me, being outside Buckingham Palace as the cortege passed and being able to bow my head one last time and thank her was truly spine-tingling.

“I literally cannot describe what it meant for me to be there.”