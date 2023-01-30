Shining light: PM Rishi Sunak rewards NI woman’s kind postal gesture

Nuala O'Toole who has received Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Points of Light award after she helped 12,000 isolated people receive an act of kindness — © PA

A woman from Enniskillen, who has helped 12,000 people across Northern Ireland share acts of kindness through her ‘Kindness Postbox’, has received Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s daily Points of Light award.

Nuala O’Toole set it up during the pandemic and helped to connect local school children with people across Northern Ireland who felt isolated during lockdown.

Originally, children sent letters, cards and artwork via a specially designed Kindness Postbox located in their school.

Since it first began, the scheme has grown in popularity. There are now 23 Kindness Postbox groups and 50 postboxes across Northern Ireland.

Nuala’s idea has also become popular across the water, as there is now a Kindess Postbox international group in Australia.

Over the Christmas period, more than 3,000 cards and letters were sent to combat loneliness.

Nuala is the 1,975th person to receive the Points of Light award.

The award was set up in 2014 to recognise the work done by volunteers across the UK.

Everyday, someone somewhere in the country is selected by the Prime Minister to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

It’s given to those who are actively making a change in their community and inspiring others.

In a personal letter to Nuala, Mr Sunak thanked her for the work she has done in her community and across Northern Ireland to help combat isolation and loneliness.

“I want to thank you for the many small acts of kindness you have inspired with your wonderful Kindness Postboxes,” said the Prime Minister.

“Your initiative has seen thousands of letters, cards and drawings shared between school children and care home residents across Northern Ireland and far beyond.”

In 2022, Nuala co-ordinated a special posting of letters and artwork to children in Ukraine to help provide comfort and messages of support following the Russian invasion.

The Prime Minister specifically thanked her for this in his letter.

“I know you have also co-ordinated the delivery of Christmas hampers for the elderly — and a special posting of letters and artwork to children in Ukraine,” he said.

“Every day I write to someone in our country to thank them for their service to others by naming them as a Point of Light. It could not be more fitting that today I am posting a letter to you.”

Nuala was happy to receive the award, saying: “I’m absolutely thrilled to receive the award on behalf of all the individuals and Kindlings who collectively make our project ‘The Kindness Postbox’ work.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, also congratulated Nuala on her award.

“The comfort and hope she has brought to people in Northern Ireland, and children in Ukraine, has brightened their lives during difficult times and I am proud to see her receive this fantastic recognition,” he said.

If you know anyone who could be a Point of Light recipient you can write to the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street, to nominate them for the award.