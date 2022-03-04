Ship docked at Derry port carrying Russian oil is ‘not welcome’, says SDLP’s Colum Eastwood

A ship carrying Russian oil which docked at Foyle Port in Londonderry on Wednesday night is “not welcome” in Northern Ireland, Colum Eastwood has said.

The Pluto, which is carrying crude oil from the Primorsk terminal near St Petersburg, arrived after a government-imposed ban on Russian vessels came into force on Tuesday in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

However the Department for Transport told The Guardian newspaper the ban did not cover the origin of cargo, including oil and gas that may have been bought from Russian state-owned entities.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had said that UK ports would refuse access to “all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever”.

But the SDLP leader told The Guardian newspaper that the Pluto and its Russian cargo “is not welcome” and should not have been allowed to make land in the city.

“It runs contrary to the spirit of the sanctions which have been introduced to bring pressure to bear on Putin’s regime to end the outrageous invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

The 184 metre-long Pluto was moored at Milford Haven in south Wales before it made its way across the Irish Sea to Foyle Part at around 8pm on Wednesday night.

The Primorsk terminal accounts for 30% of oil exports from Russia. MarineTraffic data says the vessel is owned by Tufton Oceanic Ltd, a company based in London but owned via a Cyprus entity. It is registered with the Marshall Islands and flies the Pacific archipelago’s flag.

Mr Eastwood, the MP for Foyle said on Wednesday night: “The people of Derry stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are enduring unimaginable suffering at the hands of Putin’s forces.”

He said he had been in touch with Foyle Port to offer assistance through his office to ensure the spirit of the sanctions was upheld and the vessel was prevented from docking in Londonderry.

A spokesperson for Foyle Port said it is “currently operating to the parameters of the sanctions set out by the Department for Transport in London”.

"It has been highlighted to the department by the Port that the commodity on a ship is beyond the set sanctions. The vessel is not Russian owned, registered or managed,” they added.

It is understood by the Belfast Telegraph that the ship will be leaving the Derry port on Friday, but it is unclear as to whether any oil on the ship was unloaded into Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile in Belfast, a Russian-chartered vessel which had been docked at Harland & Wolff’s shipyard earlier this month for repairs was pictured being towed away on Thursday.

A Department for Transport spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph it does not comment on specific ships.

Belfast Harbour and Harland & Wolff have been approached for a comment.