Shock after cat’s remains dumped in Lurgan

The animal's remains were found on Glenavon Lane in Lurgan. (Pic: Google)

Council officials have been left “shocked and saddened” following the discovery of a cat’s remains dumped in Lurgan.

The cat’s remains, a blanket and pet bed were dumped in Glenavon Lane and discovered on March 31 with council officers left to deal with the scene.

Commenting on the shocking discovery, a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council urged anyone with any information about the incident to contact the council’s environmental health department.

“Council officers were shocked and saddened to discover the remains of a cat with its blanket and pet bed dumped in Glenavon Lane yesterday,” a council spokesperson said.

“This is an appalling scene left for any member of the public to find and council officers to deal with.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to please contact the environmental health department on 0300 0300 900.

“Alternatively, you can email ehealth@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.”

Speaking about the incident, Alderman Stephen Moutray said he was “disgusted” to think an animal could be treated in this way and urged anyone with any information to come forward.

“I am simply disgusted,” he said.

“To dump this poor animal’s remains at a roadside for any passer-by to find is truly shocking. What kind of people do this?

“It is beyond revolting and I would ask anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact council’s environmental health department.”