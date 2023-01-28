Shock after pensioner is killed in house fire

A woman in her 70s has died in a house fire in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. Picture by PressEye

Eight people have died in house fires in Northern Ireland in the last three months, prompting the fire service to issue a safety warning.

In the latest tragedy, a woman aged in her 70s died in Enniskillen.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said there had been a 14% rise in the number of reported incidents.

There was also a 15% increase in chimney fires in December compared to last year.

The most common causes of accidental house fires include cooking, electrics and smoking materials.

Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said: “The thoughts and sympathies of NIFRS continue to be with the family and friends of those who have tragically lost loved ones in accidental house fires.

“We are acutely aware of fire safety at this time of year and we are appealing to the public to help us keep you, your families and neighbours safe by reducing the risk of fire in the home.”

The victim of the latest fatal fire has not been named.

The blaze broke out at a chalet bungalow on the Killynure Crescent estate in Enniskillen on Thursday.

One local councillor said the incident has left the area stunned.

Sinn Fein’s Tommy Maguire said: “Everyone in the community is very, very shocked and we would like to pass our condolences on to the family.”

Paul Blake of the SDLP said: “I think it is an awful tragedy for a woman to lose her life like that.”

He added: “I would urge everyone to get their fire alarm checked and take all precautions you can to try to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again and another family isn’t affected the way this one is.”

UUP councillor Robert Irvine said: “Any death is a tragedy no matter the circumstances but the circumstances of this one is certainly a tragedy,

“I extended my most gracious sympathy to the family of the women, it’s an awful tragedy, particularly this time of the year.”