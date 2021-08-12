Shock as over 30s told to bin the ‘passive-aggressive’ smiley face emoji

Middle aged texters have been left shaken after multiple reports that Generation Z are actually using emojis sarcastically.

According to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, researchers have found that not even the innocent smiley face emoji is to be trusted if sent by someone under 30.

Erica Dhawan, author of Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance, said that people over the age of 30 tend to use emojis to convey the dictionary definition of what an emoji represents.

In contrast members of Gen-Z, those born between the late 1990s and 2010s, have said they generally avoid the smiley emoji over fears that it seems “passive-aggressive”.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, 21-year-old intern Hafeezat Bishi said she felt uncomfortable when co-workers greeted her to the team with a smiley face.

Perceiving it as “dismissive” she explained. “I had to remember they are older, because I use it sarcastically,” she said.

Speaking to the Independent, 23-year-old Ellie York agreed that “there is definitely a more sinister passive-aggressive or sarcastic side” to the smiley emoji.

“I think it’s the eyes. It’s got an ‘oh really’ expression,” she said.

“People my age who use emojis tend to use this in conversations with each other, not as a happy response, but in a more sarcastic or ironic sense.”

But far from being overly sensitive, Ellie said she reads a smiley face emoji from someone older as being genuine.

She will even send one back, minus the irony, in an effort to speak the older generation's language.

Shocked by revelation, Donna Scott (38) told the paper she had always considered the smiley emoji as beyond reproach.

“I always thought it was a way to show that what I was saying in a message was in a happy and positive context, as often the intention of a message can get lost," she said.

“I don’t really see how it is passive-aggressive, I think there’s plenty of other emojis that are better suited for this, such as the raised eyebrow emoji. It actually shocked me to hear that it was seen in such a way."