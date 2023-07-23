Shock as piper dies in ‘awful tragedy’ at Co Down contest

Tributes have been paid to a popular piper who died suddenly at a contest in Co Down at the weekend.

Alec Brown passed away at the event in Newtownards on Saturday.

The town was hosting the annual Ards and North Down Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships.

Mr Brown was a member of the Raphoe Ulster-Scots Pipe Band from Co Donegal.

The band posted a tribute on social media.

It said: “We are completely heartbroken to have lost our dear friend Alec Brown today at the competition in Newtownards - you were the heart and soul of our band.

“You kept us laughing at your antics, you had a heart of gold and were a great friend to everyone.

“You left this world doing what you loved most but you will be sorely missed by us all.”

The Irish Pipe Band Association also paid tribute.

It said: “We are absolutely devastated to hear of the sudden death of national executive member and instructor with Raphoe Ulster-Scots, Alec Brown, which occurred at the Newtownards contest in Northern Ireland today.

“Our deepest sympathies to Alec’s family and friends and to the membership of Raphoe Ulster-Scots. What an awful tragedy.”

Aged in his 60s, Mr Brown was a professional piper from Fife in Scotland, and moved to Arranmore in Co Donegal in 2009.

He was involved with the Ulster-Scots Agency, which paid tribute to a “great ambassador”.

The agency said: “Alec was a stalwart of the pipe band scene for many years, particularly supporting the development of young musicians, whether at home on Arranmore, in Raphoe or within the wider movement.

"Earlier this year he represented Ulster-Scots in Galway at a gathering of cultural activists from all over the British Isles and was a great ambassador for our community.

"His hard work, dedication and good humour will be sadly missed. We send our sincere sympathies to Alec's wife and family and his many friends.”

Derek Reaney from the Ulster-Scots Agency said he was “devastated” by the news.

"What can I say about Alec, he was a friend, a colleague and a tremendous ambassador for the promotion of Ulster-Scots,” he said

“He was such a great advocate, teacher and supporter of all things piping.

"Over the last number of years Alec has been such a great help to promote the work of the Ulster-Scots Agency in Co Donegal and beyond.

"His sense of fun, yarns and cream buns will be missed and are unreplaceable.”

Tributes were also paid from community groups in Arranmore, Co Donegal, where Mr Brown lived.

Arranmore GAA Club said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

It described Mr Brown as “a true gentleman who brought character, enthusiasm and many’s a great tune every time he travelled with us to the other islands of Ireland.

"We have some fantastic memories of Alec, whether it be piping teams onto the pitch or playing a tune in the pub afterwards, he always entertained.”

Mr Brown was also involved in the Arranmore United football team.

The club paid tribute to “one of the great, great characters of Arranmore”.

It said: “The term legend is sometimes used too loosely, but today we lost a true legend and it's going to take us a while to get over it.”