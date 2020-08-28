Shock as popular businessman Raymond Turkington dies in Co Tyrone crash

The scene of the fatal crash on the Drum Road in Cookstown

The victim of a fatal road accident in Co Tyrone last night has been named locally as prominent Cookstown businessman Raymond Turkington.

Mr Turkington, in his 80s, was well known and respected in the town, and owned the popular Turkington Interiors on Sweep Road.

The multi-vehicle accident involving a black Mini car, a Volvo lorry, a Mercedes Goods vehicle and a Renault Kangoo happened at around 5pm yesterday evening, at a junction close to both the Glenavon House and Greenvale Hotels on the Drum Road.

The Turkington Interiors store is less than half a mile away from the scene and has been a popular shop in the town for home interiors, fashion and its cafe.

It’s understood Mr Turkington lived in nearby Sandholes.

Cookstown UUP councillor Trevor Wilson said the whole town had been left in shock at the loss of one of its most popular figures.

“Like so many in the town I have know Raymond for a long, long time. Jovial, friendly, respected and so well liked by everyone,” he said.

“His enthusiasm for business and for the town made him the successful man he was and brought so much to our town.

“He made a huge impression in the business community in Cookstown and beyond and will be sadly missed. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family circle.”

UUP councillor Mark Glasgow described Mr Turkington as “a great man who everyone knew and respected”.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear of anyone losing their life on our roads, but this will touch so many people in the area who will have known Robert so well.

“I send my deepest condolences to his family. Raymond was a great man around the town and there will be a great many people shocked to hear what has happened.

“It’s just very sad, tragic news for the town.”

His UUP colleague on Mid-Ulster Council, Robert Colvin, also said he was shocked at hearing the news.

“There’s a bit of disbelief around that this has happened to someone we all knew so well,” he said. “I send my deepest sympathies to his family.

Inspector Irvine said: “At around 5:10pm, it was reported that a black Mini car, a Volvo lorry, a Mercedes Goods vehicle and a Renault Kangoo were involved in the collision. The driver of the Mini was treated at the scene but sadly passed away as a result of his injuries.

The Drum Road was closed as officers attended, with the road now reopened following the incident.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1406 27/08/20.”

A spokesperson for NIFRS confirmed crews were called to the scene at 5.12pm.

It was the second accident on the same road in the space of a few hours, with a car ending up on its roof earlier yesterday.