Shock following sudden death of Northern Ireland actress Julie Maxwell - a 'beautiful, kind and talented soul'

Friends and colleagues of a Northern Ireland actress have expressed profound shock over the loss of a “beautiful, kind and talented soul” who died after collapsing in a Belfast bar on Saturday night.

Julie Maxwell (36) had been enjoying a night out with friends in the Sunflower pub on Union Street when she fell unconscious shortly after 10pm.

Two ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene following a frantic 999 call, but efforts to save the star of BBC NI comedy Soft Border Patrol proved futile.

Mrs Maxwell was transferred to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later - the cause of death is not yet known but police are not treating it as suspicious.

The comedy writer’s agent and close friend Philip Young paid tribute to the actress as he offered heartfelt condolences to her husband Rhodri Lewis.

“The sudden passing of Julie has left us in deep shock,” he said.

“Such a truly beautiful, kind and talented soul.

“She was a force of nature that bought laughter and happiness to all that knew her, both on stage and off.

“Her spirit will live on in each of us.

“Our hearts go out to Rhodri and her Family and our thoughts will be forever with them and Julie.”

Justin Binding, the executive producer of the BBC NI show, said he was "shocked and saddened" at news of Mrs Maxwell's passing.

"She was a talented actor who brought much laughter to our screens in Soft Border Patrol," he said.

Marie McDonald, a producer on the show through production company The Comedy Unit, said Julie was "more than a colleague".

"She was a dear, dear friend, and much loved part of our Soft Border Patrol family," she said.

"We are devastated, and our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Rhodri, her family and friends."