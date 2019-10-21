Shock footage of youths fighting in Belfast

Shocking footage has emerged of hammer-wielding youths brawling in part of the New Lodge in north Belfast.

A video circulating on social media shows two young men squaring up to each other in the street with their fists raised. At one stage a woman shouts: "Oh my God he's gonna get killed!"

The men lunge at each other, one armed with what appears to be a hammer, while another missile-wielding woman lunges at one of the youths.

SDLP councillor for the area Paul McCusker condemned the increasing levels of anti-social violence in the area.

"Everyone should feel safe from any threat or intimidation from anyone," he said.

"As a community we need to stand up to those who continue to instil fear."

The PSNI is investigating the incident.