Shona Gillan's family devastated after the body of missing teen recovered from Antrim river

Shona Gillan went missing last week and her body was found on Saturday

A cousin of an 18-year-old whose body was found in Antrim at the weekend after she had gone missing said she had "so much to give".

Toni-Marie Mailey said she was left heartbroken after learning of the news with the family left devastated.

Shona Gillan had not been seen since leaving her Valiant Court home in Antrim on Wednesday, March 3.

Police confirmed on Sunday her body had been recovered in Antrim on Saturday, shocking the local community.

The teenager's body was recovered by search and rescue teams from Six Mile Water.

"My heart is broken," said Toni-Marie.

"My beautiful wee cousin was finally found.

"Unfortunately, it is not the news we prayed for.

"Thinking of my aunt Deirdre, big Gerard and all my cousins at this devastating time."

She added: "Rest in peace, beautiful."

She urged anyone who knew of her final movements to contact police.

Following the tragic news, tributes were paid to the young girl from across Antrim and further afield.

Antrim councillor Roisin Lynch said it was a "terrible tragedy" and appealed for anyone with information to contact the police.

"I want to offer my sincere condolences and heartfelt sorrow to Shona's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," she said. "The whole community in Antrim has been taken aback and I know that people here will offer the family as much support as they can in the days and weeks ahead."

Police appealed for the public's help in tracing the movements of Shona.

Inspector Julian Buchanan said: "As part of our investigation into the circumstances of her death we are keen to establish when and where Shona may have entered the water and to give her family those answers.

"I am appealing for anyone who saw or spoke to Shona in recent days, or who can provide information to police to please call us on 101, quoting reference 1122 06/03/21."