Shop staff ‘badly shaken’ after being robbed at knifepoint in Co Antrim

Two shopworkers have been left badly shaken after being robbed at knifepoint in Carrickfergus.

The masked assailant, who was armed with a knife, entered the commercial premises on Bridewell Drive at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

They demanded money and tobacco from staff members.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A sum of money and a quantity of tobacco was handed over and the person then made off from the scene on foot.

"There were no reports of any injuries, however, the two staff members involved were left shaken following the incident.

“An investigation is ongoing and detectives would ask anyone who was in the Bridewell Drive area around the time of the robbery and who noticed any suspicious activity, or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their enquiries, to contact them in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 1750 03/01/23.”