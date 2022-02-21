Shop staff member threatened with knife in north Belfast robbery
Police are investigating an armed robbery in north Belfast after a man threatened a female with a knife.
The incident occurred in a shop on the Antrim Road, close to the junction with the Cliftonville Road, on Sunday.
It was reported that a man armed with a knife, wearing a blue hooded top and a face mask, entered the shop at around 5.30pm and ordered the female staff member to give him money from the till.
A sum of money was handed over and the man then left the premises.
There were no reports of any injuries, however, staff members at the shop were left shaken as a result of the incident.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area on Sunday, is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 676 21/02/22.
Reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org