Shop staff member threatened with knife in north Belfast robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery in north Belfast after a man threatened a female with a knife.

The incident occurred in a shop on the Antrim Road, close to the junction with the Cliftonville Road, on Sunday.

It was reported that a man armed with a knife, wearing a blue hooded top and a face mask, entered the shop at around 5.30pm and ordered the female staff member to give him money from the till.

A sum of money was handed over and the man then left the premises.

There were no reports of any injuries, however, staff members at the shop were left shaken as a result of the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area on Sunday, is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 676 21/02/22.

Reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org