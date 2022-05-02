Shop worker held at gunpoint in south Belfast armed robbery

A shop worker was threatened at gunpoint in an armed robbery in south Belfast on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a commercial premises on the Malone Road around 9.10pm.

PSNI detectives are appealing for information in relation to the armed robbery, where two men entered the business.

One of the males pointed a black handgun at a member of staff, told her to be quiet and demanded money.

A sum of cash along with a small black safe were taken.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the males then made off onto College Gardens where they got into a small red vehicle with a driver already inside it. The vehicle then headed towards the Lisburn Road.

“Both men are believed to be in their 30s and were wearing face coverings,” continued the PSNI.

“The first male is described as wearing blue jeans, black trainers, a grey jacket, dark hat and gloves.

“The second male was also wearing blue jeans, a dark navy jacket and grey bobble hat. He had no gloves on.

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience.”

Police enquiries into this incident are continuing, and they have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw two males matching the descriptions, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1751 of 01/05/22.