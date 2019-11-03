Shop worker threatened with knife in Dunmurry robbery

A shop worker was threatened with a knife during an armed robbery in Dunmurry.

The robbery happened at a shop in Broom Park at around 10.20am on Sunday.

A man entered the premises with his face covered, armed with a knife, and threatened a female staff member.

She was forced to hand over cash and cigarettes and was then ordered into a back room before the man fled.

On Sunday afternoon, police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of robbery. He is currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said: "The female staff member was not physically injured, but there is no doubt she has been left distressed by what can only be described as an extremely frightening ordeal which occurred in her place of work where she was simply doing her job."

Sinn Fein representative Laura Kelly condemned the robbery.

"This must have been a very frightening experience for the staff, particularly as it’s reported the robber was armed with a knife," she said.

“The staff are very shocked and shaken up after the incident. I would urge anyone who seen this incident or may have any information whatsoever to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Anyone with any information about the incident has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 619 of 03/11/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.