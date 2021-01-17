Shop worker threatened with knife in Newry attempted robbery

Male left the store empty handed after the incident

The PSNI are appealing for information following the attempted burglary in Newry. (Niall Carson/PA)

A female shop worker was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery of a store in Newry on Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which occurred in a commercial premises in the Dublin Road area of the city.

Shortly after 8am, it was reported that a man had entered the shop, approached the till and brandished the knife towards the female member of staff.

He then made off empty handed on foot towards the Chancellors Road area.

Detective Sergeant Ritchie said: “The female staff member was not injured, but left badly shaken.

“The man is described as wearing an orange coloured hooded jacket with black sleeves, navy tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are particularly keen to speak with a woman who was walking a large dog in the area at the time of the incident, who may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Dublin Road and the Chancellors Road area of Newry is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 386 17/01/21.

A report can also be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or calls can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org