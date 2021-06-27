Shop workers escape injury after armed robbery in Newry

Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery involving a knife took place at a shop in Newry, Co Down, on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the Costcutter on Dublin Road at around 7.30am.

Police said the man entered the shop armed with a knife and demanded staff hand over a sum of money, before he then made off towards the Forkhill Road area.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Ritchie said: “Shortly before 7:30am, it was reported that a man entered a shop in the area armed with a knife. The man demanded staff open the till and took a sum of money during the incident.

"No one was injured, as the man made off towards the Forkhill Road roundabout area. The man is described as wearing a blue fleece top with hi-vis shoulders, blue trousers and a semi-transparent scarf covering his face.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 450 26/06/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a house fire in the Newtownhamilton area on Saturday morning is being treated as arson by police in the area.

The incident happened on the Cluster Road in the Co Armagh town, with police saying the incident first took place between 8pm on Friday night and 10am on Saturday.

PSNI Sergeant Wilkes said: “A report was received at approximately 11am (Saturday 26th June) that entry had been gained to a property at Cluster Road and a fire started inside.

“The incident took place sometime between 8pm on Friday 25th June, and 10am (26th June).

“Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to call 101 quoting reference number 723 of 26/06/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”