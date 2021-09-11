Shop workers left shaken after armed robbery in Larne

It was reported that a man armed with a suspected gun threatened shop workers on Friday evening.

Shop workers in Larne have been left in shock after reporting an armed robbery on Friday evening.

Detectives are investigating the incident in which a man armed with a suspected firearm was reported to have entered a shop in Gloucester Avenue around 8.45pm and pointed the weapon at staff members.

After demanding cash a sum of money was handed over the man left the shop.

Police said the staff members were left “shocked” after the incident but were not physically injured.

The man was described as being around 5”9 tall with brown eyes and dark eyebrows and was also wearing a grey hooded top, grey joggers, a black scarf and blue medical gloves.

He was also said to have spoken with a local accent.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page said they were “totally sickened” by the incident and that two female staff members, including one aged 16, were left “badly shaken”.

The post added: “We pride ourselves in building up Gloucester Avenue as a local community shop so feel today really saddened.”

Anyone with relevant information has been urged to call Detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 2003 for September 9.