Shopworker struck with bottle during east Belfast robbery

A shopworker was struck on the face with a bottle during a robbery in east Belfast.

It happened in the Upper Newtownards Road area on Friday evening.

The staff member was not injured, and the thief left empty-handed, police said.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 10.30pm, it was reported that a male has entered a commercial premises in the area.

“It is believed the man, who is described as being 5ft 11 in height, of slim build and wearing trainers, tracksuit bottoms and a grey hooded top, approached a male member of staff demanding money from him.

“As the staff member made his way to the till area, he was grabbed by the shirt and struck on the face with a glass bottle.

“The bottle did not break and the male made off city-ward down the Upper Newtownards Road empty handed. The staff member was not injured during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2324 28/04/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org”