Shopworker threatened with weapon during robbery in Co Antrim

A shopworker has been threatened with a weapon during a robbery in Co Antrim.

Commercial premises in the Doury Road area of Ballymena were targeted on Saturday night.

A male entered the shop at around 9.30pm before threatening a member of staff with a weapon and demanding that they hand over the contents of the till.

The assailant then fled the scene on a black bicycle.

He was described as wearing a green coat and bottoms with grey trainers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1742 of 12/08/23.”