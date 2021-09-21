Shore Road in Newtownabbey closed following two vehicle crash
The Shore Road close to Newtownabbey is closed following a crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened at around 1.35pm, with the road closed in both directions near the junction with the Glenville Road.
Police and other emergency teams are in attendance at the crash, with motorists advised to avoid the area.
There is likely to be some knock on delays.
There are no further details about condition of those involved
