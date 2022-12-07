Shortage of penicillin reported as Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children postpones elective surgery amid Strep A spike

Number of children attending the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children emergency department with symptoms of bacterial and viral infections has increased. Pic posed

Northern Ireland is facing a shortage of penicillin — the drug used to treat potentially deadly Strep A infections, it has been warned.

Pharmacists in Northern Ireland are reporting a severe shortage of antibiotics amid a rise in Strep A infections across the region.

Family doctors have been inundated with calls from concerned parents after a five-year-old girl from west Belfast, Stella-Lily McCorkindale, died with an illness linked to the bacterial infection.

And the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (RBHSC) has paused all elective surgery as a result of “significant pressures” on the system.

A spokeswoman from the Belfast Trust on Tuesday said the number of children attending the RBHSC emergency department with symptoms of bacterial and viral infections has increased, with 214 attending the A&E in the previous 24-hours.

She continued: “Unfortunately, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone all routine procedures at the RBHSC to allow our staff to care for those children with serious or time critical illness at this time.

“We appreciate how difficult this will be for families and children and we apologise for the distress this may cause.”

Guidance was issued by the Public Health Agency to GPs and pharmacists across Northern Ireland on Monday which recommends that doctors “should maintain a high index of suspicion in relevant patients as early recognition and prompt initiation of antibiotics and supportive therapy for patients with iGAS infection can be life-saving”.

As a result, the prescribing rate of antibiotics has risen significantly in recent days, putting pressure on an already struggling supply chain. Community pharmacist Killian Johnston from H Sweeny Chemist in Londonderry said: “As it stands, we have one bottle of penicillin left.

“I’ve checked with our main three wholesalers and they can’t get any penicillin tablets or liquid.

“We had calls from two GPs this morning looking to see if we had any penicillin because they had patients who weren’t able to find any the day before.

“We normally carry enough for two weeks but we’ve gone through what we would normally dispense in a few weeks in the last couple of days.

“It’s not just penicillin, there’s a shortage of trimethoprim and amoxicillin as well. It’s a bit of a mess.

“We’ve been experiencing supply issues for about 18 months but it’s times like these that it becomes really obvious.

“I understand why parents are concerned, it’s a very worrying time. I am a father of four young daughters and one of their friends was sent home and it turns out they have scarlet fever.

“As pharmacists, we just want to do the best for our patients and, in fact, I spend hours every day trying to source medication, but this is the worst I’ve ever seen it in the 17 years I’ve been a pharmacist.”

Dr Michael McKenna, a GP based in west Belfast, said more than half of the 50 consultations he conducted on Tuesday morning were dealing with concerns about Strep A infections in young patients.

“The problem is we have been told there is a low threshold for prescribing antibiotics and we know this is causing a shortage already,” he said.

“Parents are worried — I’ve even seen a child who was perfectly well whose mum wanted me to check she was okay because she’s so afraid of Strep A.

“The symptoms are so vague and there are extreme pressures across the system, so there are even more pressures on GP appointments and access to the surgery.

“I’m trying to do my best to see everyone who needs to be seen and we’re asking patients to please be patient.”

Meanwhile, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation has called for guidelines on the official response to Strep A — including when children should stay out of class — to be circulated to all schools across Northern Ireland.

It comes as health officials have said they do not know at this stage how long the current spike in Strep A cases will continue, explaining it could last for a number of weeks or several months.

They have also said evidence suggests closing schools would not be beneficial in tackling the current wave of infections.

It is thought more children are becoming seriously unwell as Strep A normally circulates in spring and it may be more harmful to those children already fighting other infections common at this time of year, such as flu or RSV.

Increased socialisation and reduced general immunity due to the Covid-19 lockdowns may also be playing a part, experts have said.

As a result, the PHA has urged all eligible members of the public to get Covid and flu vaccines to reduce overall pressure on the NHS.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said there has been a surge in demand for penicillin in response to increased Strep A cases and wholesalers are reporting low levels of stock.

She added: “The department is urgently working with national contacts to understand the situation and identify mitigations that will inform advice for health and social care.”

UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said the level of supply of antibiotics was “not a concern at the moment”, after the National Pharmacy Association said there were “blips” in the supply chain of liquid penicillin, which is often given to children.

He added that stock could be moved around if there was an issue.

“Sometimes GPs can have particular surges if they’ve got a lot of demand in an area, and that’s quite routine,” Mr Barclay said. “We can move the stock around our depots.”