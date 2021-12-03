Shortcross: ‘A degree of black magic’… How Co Down’s gin pioneers did it their own way to create a whiskey like no other
Gary Law
For any small business, launching a brand new product onto a market dominated by big corporate players with their huge marketing budgets and global reach must be a truly daunting experience. You could probably multiply that apprehensiveness by a factor of 10 for Co Down couple David and Fiona Boyd-Armstrong when, seven years ago, they took a deep breath and sent Northern Ireland’s first artisan gin out into the shops.