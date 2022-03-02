Shot fired at car in east Belfast

A shot has been fired at a vehicle in east Belfast, shattering a rear window before the suspect fled on foot.

It happened shortly before 2am on Tuesday on Victoria Close in the city after two men were seen in the area.

One of the men approached a parked car and fired a weapon.

A police spokesperson said: “He produced a weapon and discharged one shot which shattered the rear window of the car.

"The male left the area, on foot, in the direction of Victoria Road.

"Both men were described as wearing shorts and dark coats with their hoods up.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of this reckless incident, however, those responsible showed no regard for the safety and wellbeing of anyone in the area.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1882 of March 1.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"