Shot fired at front door of west Belfast property

A shot was fired at the front door of a property in west Belfast on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Shaws Park area around 9.30pm and there were no injuries.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a male was seen running away from the property.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “We received a report just after 9.30pm, that the home owner had heard a loud bang and checked their front door to find a small hole below the glass panel of it and a suspected bullet fragment found.

“Thankfully the male occupant, who was at home at the time, was uninjured.

“One man was observed running away from the property.

“Our investigation is underway and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1793 04/04/22.”

