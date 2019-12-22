Shot fired at home in Antrim village

The Corkey Road in the Loughguile area of north Antrim where police reported a gun shot was fired at a house sometime between 6pm on Friday and 12pm on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police are investigating reports of a shot being fired at a house in Loughguile, Co Antrim.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Sometime between 6pm on Friday December 20 and 12pm on Saturday December 21, it was reported that damage was caused to a front living room window of a house in the Corkey Road area. No one was inside the property during the incident."

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between this time-frame to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1132 21/12/19. "