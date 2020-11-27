Shot fired in raid on cash delivery at Belfast shop

A shop's cash delivery was hijacked by armed robbers who fired a shot as children were on their way to school in west Belfast yesterday

A shop's cash delivery was hijacked by armed robbers who fired a shot as children were on their way to school in west Belfast yesterday.

Police are appealing for information after the robbery on Beechmount Avenue.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: "Shortly before 8.15am, it was reported that two masked men entered a shop in the area.

"One is described as wearing a navy jacket and combat-style trousers and (being) armed with a machete.

"The second man is described as wearing a green jacket and (being) armed with a suspected firearm.

"As an ATM machine was being filled in store, the men threatened the staff, took a sum of money and made off in a red-coloured Mercedes towards the Kennedy Street area.

"It is believed the man armed with the firearm discharged the weapon into the air outside."

The Mercedes was found burnt out on Shiels Street a short time later.

It is believed the men got into a Range Rover and a Volvo parked in the area and made off towards the Falls Road.

The Volvo was found in the Lenadoon Avenue area and the Land Rover was discovered on Bingnian Drive.

"The reckless actions of firing a weapon could have resulted in severe consequences as there were members of the public, including young schoolchildren, in the area. They... could have been seriously injured or worse," DI Wilson said.

"We would like to thank those who have come forward with information which has been invaluable to our investigation.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 242 of 26/11/20."

Sinn Fein councillor Ciaran Beattie condemned those behind the incident.

"The robbery of a cash delivery van this morning in Beechmount Avenue is a direct attack on the community of west Belfast," Mr Beattie said.

"This reckless attack occurred as children were making their way to school.

"Those responsible must get off the backs of our community.

"This is a time of a public health emergency. Our frontline services are working tirelessly to protect the health and wellbeing of citizens. They should not be distracted by the activities of these criminals.

"I would appeal for anyone with information to contact the PSNI."