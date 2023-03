Shot for desertion: the forgotten story of my namesake, Samuel McBride

The son of a Belfast labourer — and many like him who died in the same unforgiving way — should be remembered today, Remembrance Sunday

Men of Royal Irish Rifles resting during the Battle of the Somme, 1916. Photo by Royal Engineers No 1 Printing Company/IWM via Getty Images)

Sam McBride Sun 13 Nov 2022 at 11:00