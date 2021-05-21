Shot priests ‘deserve to be called martyrs’

There are growing calls for two west Belfast priests, killed while anointing a wounded parishioner, to be recognised as martyrs.

Fr Hugh Mullan was one of the ten people shot dead by the British Army during the Ballymurphy Massacre in August 1971.

Last week a coroner ruled the 10 people killed 50 years ago were “entirely innocent”. The Army was found to be responsible for nine of the 10 deaths.

Fr Mullan, who was from Portaferry in Co Down, was killed on the night of 9 August 1971.

The 38-year-old curate at Corpus Christi Church was shot dead as he went to the aid of his neighbour Bobby Clarke.

Eleven months later, on July 7, 1972, Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (40), also a curate in Corpus Christi, was killed in the same circumstances in the Springhill Massacre.

Fr Mullan’s brother, Patsy, said work towards his cause for canonisation is “in progress” and he should be considered due to “the circumstances of his death – helping somebody else – which was normally what he would do and always had done”.

He welcomed the recent inquest, with the coroner dubbing Fr Mullan a “peacekeeper” who was killed “while performing his spiritual duties as a priest”.

“I’m 81, I’m sure I don’t have a terrible long time to live and sometimes Rome is very slow at moving. The news (from the inquest) was good so we’re just hoping for more good news from Rome,” Mr Mullan told The Irish Catholic newspaper.

Fr Paddy McCafferty, PP of Corpus Christi parish, told the Belfast Telegraph there is a “growing impetus and has been for some time” for both men to be recognised as martyrs as they were examples of “what a true priest is and does”.

“Canonisation is not a reward but the church holding up someone as an example of exemplary Christian living. They weren’t just very brave on those particular days, they were good, faithful priests all their lives and highly regarded by the people,” he said.