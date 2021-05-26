Shot teen’s family’s tears of joy as UVF man Alan Oliver found liable for death

We won’t stop until we see Alan Oliver before the courts, says brother of Eileen Duffy

Triple killing: Eileen Duffy was one of three people shot in an attack in Craigavon in 1991

The family of a teenager shot dead by UVF gunman Alan Oliver were “overcome with emotion” after Belfast High Court issued an order holding him liable for her unlawful killing.

Eileen Duffy (19) was gunned down in a horrific triple murder as she worked in a mobile shop in the nationalist Drumbeg Estate in Craigavon in March 1991 with Katrina Rennie (16) and Brian Frizzell (29).

"Tears were shed in our home when the news of the court order came through,” said Eileen’s brother, Brendan.

“We’ve waited 30 years for action against Oliver. We finally feel things are moving forward.

"But it doesn’t stop here. This was a civil case, but we are hopeful of a review of the murder.

"I want the man who snuffed out the lives of my sister, Katrina and Brian to be standing in a dock in court.

"I want to see him having to face the families who paid the price for his heinous crimes.

"Eileen would have been 50 this month. She was robbed of her future, robbed of having fun, robbed of settling down and having a family.

"We have been robbed of watching her do all that too.”.

Oliver, who is a suspected British agent, was at the heart of the UVF’s Mid-Ulster Brigade and was close to its leaders Billy Wright and Mark ‘Swinger’ Fulton. He has been involved with Elim Pentecostal Church in Portadown. He has previously denied being an informer.

"If he has an ounce of Christianity, he needs to tell everything he knows about the murders he carried out, and about who his contacts and handlers were. It’s long past time for him to come clean,” Mr Duffy said.

He lambasted the murder investigation: “In Dublin, London, or anywhere else, the authorities would have done everything possible to convict the killer of two teenage girls and a young man.

"But this is Northern Ireland. Our search for justice has been thwarted at every twist and turn with a massive cover-up.”

The High Court judgment was also made in respect of mid-Ulster loyalists Thomas Harper and Anthony McNeill. Harper was later convicted for his involvement in the triple murder. He was the getaway driver and burned the van used in the attack.

During interrogation by the RUC, he identified Oliver as the killer and Anthony McNeill as also being involved. Transcripts allege that as Oliver fled the scene of the slaughter, he radioed fellow UVF members to say his victims were "tatty bread" — rhyming slang for "dead".

The court order followed civil proceedings taken by Brian Frizzell’s brother, Pat. Judgement was issued after Oliver, McNeill and Harper made no appearance to defend the action.

Solicitor Kevin Winters said: “It has been a fraught journey for these families to find justice, so getting this order is a massive step forward.

"It finds three suspects liable in a civil case. We’re serving the order this week, and we will then ask the court to assess damages. The more we see the state failing to criminally prosecute conflict-related matters, the more we’ll see court rulings like this.”

It is the latest in a long line of civil cases taken by bereaved relatives. The family of one of the four British soldiers killed in the 1982 Hyde Park bombing was awarded £715,000 damages last year against John Downey, one of those involved in the IRA attack.

In 2009, Belfast High Court found dissident republicans Michael McKevitt, Liam Campbell, Colm Murphy, and Seamus Daly liable in various ways for the Real IRA’s 1998 Omagh bomb.

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd welcomed this week’s High Court judgement.

“Shockingly, despite information submitted by another man involved in the attack which placed Alan Oliver as the gunman, no investigation file was ever submitted to the PPS for prosecution,” he said.

“It is clear that the lack of investigation into these murders is another brazen and disgraceful attempt by the British state to cover-up its dirty war in Ireland.

“The British Government must end cover-ups and come clean on their involvement in countless killings in Ireland, both through state forces and agents.”