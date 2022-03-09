Shotgun and ammunition located in Dungannon following PSNI operation

A shotgun and a quantity of ammunition have been recovered by police in Dungannon following an operation on Monday.

Police said they found the firearm in the Windmill Wood area and said the shotgun and cartridges have been taken away for further examination.

A further search was conducted on Wednesday, with police confirming nothing further has been located.

They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Shortly after 4:05pm, police received a report of a firearm and a quantity of ammunition discovered at the Windmill Wood area.

"The firearm, believed to be a shotgun, as well as cartridges were taken away for further examination.

“Officers conducted a search in the Windmill Wood area on Wednesday 9th March as part of the ongoing investigation, with nothing found during that time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1209 07/03/22.

"A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”