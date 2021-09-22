Shotgun fired through window of Banbridge house

A shotgun blast has been fired through the window of a house close to Banbridge town centre.

An eyewitness said children had been playing on bikes when a car pulled up in Huntley Road.

A man wearing a balaclava got out and fired at the house, putting the window through.

One man said that he had heard the loud bang while playing football on the nearby pitch.

Other people reported hearing a car race away after the shot was fired.

The town’s leisure centre is opposite the scene, with people and families going in and out.

Police cordoned off the road in the built up area, and were conducting house to house inquiries seeking witnesses last night.

An ambulance was called to the scene.

The PSNI and Ambulance Service have been contacted.