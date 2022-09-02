Shots fired at Derry house while child present

Joyce Court in Derry where a shooting took place overnight. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Four masked men fired shots at a residential address in Londonderry, according to a report received by police.

Two adults and a child were in the property at the time but were uninjured.

It happened in Joyce Court in the city on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Shortly after 10.40pm police received a report that four masked men had attended a residential address and fired shots at the front door.

“Officers attended and spoke to the occupants. Two adults and a young child were present at the time. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 2001 of 01/09/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org