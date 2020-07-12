Shots fired at Dunmurry house in 'planned and ruthless' attack

Officers attended to find a bullet hole in the front window of the house, and a bullet located within an interior wall.

A number of shots have been fired at a house in a "planned and ruthless attack" in Pembroke Manor in Dunmurry, police said.

Detectives are appealing for information or witnesses after the incident on Saturday evening shortly before 7pm.

The shots left a bullet hole in the front window of the house and a bullet located within an interior wall, along with cartridge cases on the footpath and road.

Two masked men, dressed in black, left the area on foot.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: "This was a planned and ruthless attack. Thankfully no one was home at the time, as this could, of course, have resulted in injury or loss of life.“It’s also shocking that such a reckless act took place at a time when people, possibly children, would have been out and about and possibly passing by.“I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1731 of 11/07/20.”