Shots fired at flat in Newtownabbey

The scene at the Fairview Road area of Newtownabbey where shots were fired at a house on Thursday night. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of shots fired at a residential premises in the Fairview Road area of Newtownabbey on Thursday evening.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “At around 7:15pm, shots were fired at a vacant flat in the area. Damage was caused to the property during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1807 09/02/23. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Sinn Féin councillor Michael Goodman condemned the attack.

“This gun attack where shots were fired at flat in the Fairview Road area of Newtownabbey was wrong and I condemn it,” he said.

“This must have a frightening experience for those in the area at the time of this reckless and dangerous attack.

“Those responsible need to get off the backs of the community and to be brought to book for their actions and I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the police.”