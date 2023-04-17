Shots fired at flat in Newtownards linked to ongoing North Down drugs feud

The incident occurred at around 11.00pm on Sunday evening.

The incident is thought to be linked to the ongoing drugs feud in the area

A number of shots fired at a first-floor flat in Newtownards are believed to be linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs in the area.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the shots fired at a property in the Shackleton Walk area of Newtownards on Sunday April 16.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly after 11:05pm, it was reported that two shots were fired at a first floor flat in the area. Damage was reported to the living room window and bedroom window. No one was inside during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2050 16/04/23.

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

It comes less than a week after a number of residents in the Circular Road and Weavers Grange area of Newtownards had to be evacuated from their homes following reports of a suspicious object.

A number of cordons were put in place following the discovery shortly before 9.15pm on Easter Monday, but nothing untoward was found during the incident.