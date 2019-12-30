Shots fired at house and car in north Belfast

Shots have been fired at the front door of a house in North Belfast in a second gun attack in the city on Monday. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Shots have been fired at the front door of a house in North Belfast in a second gun attack in the city on Monday Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Police are investigating after shots were fired at the front door of a house in north Belfast on Monday evening.

The incident happened in the Torrens Road area at around 7.20pm.

Shots were also fired at a car parked nearby.

Police said there have been no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy said: "Shots were fired through a window of a house in Torrens this evening.

“Thankfully no one was hurt in this reckless attack, but it could have been much worse.

“There is no place for guns on our streets. Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to Police.”

Anyone who has information about the incident should contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1749 30/12/19.