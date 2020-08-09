Shots fired at house in Dungiven

Police have appealed for witnesses and information after shots were fired at a house in Dungiven in the early hours of Sunday.

A number of shots were fired at the house in the Ard Na Smoll area.

The incident is believed to have occurred just after midnight with damage caused to the front door of the property.

The occupants were not injured, however police said they have been left extremely traumatised by their ordeal.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the attack was "wrong" and condemned it.

"Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the house and nearby," the East Londonderry MLA said.

"There is no place in society for incidents like this.

"I would encourage anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI."

Police have appealed to anyone who has information or who noticed any suspicious activity in and around the Ard Na Smoll area around midnight to contact them at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 822 09/08/20.

A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/