Shots fired at house in New Lodge

Police attended the scene after shots were fired at a house in the New Lodge Place area of Belfast on Saturday evening.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 6.45pm.

There was nobody in the house at the time and there are no reports of any injuries.

Local Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee said it was a "reckless attack" that could have been much worse.

“There is no place for guns on our streets," he said.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the Police.”

Inspector David McBride appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

"I would appeal to anyone with information which may help our investigation or anyone who was in the area around this time and witnessed any suspicious activity, including persons or vehicles, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1342 23/11/19," he said.

"Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."