Shots fired at house in north Belfast

The incident happened in the Forthriver Crescent area of the city sometime between 3am and 3.30am. PSNI Detective Sergeant O'Flaherty said: "Damage was caused to a window but, thankfully, no injuries were reported."Our investigation continues and we are working to establish a motive for this reckless attack, which could have had devastating consequences. "Anyone with information is asked to call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1550 of 13/06/20. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."